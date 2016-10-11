Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Stone Treatment Devices 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The total market for stone management devices includes ESWL capital equipment, Holmium laser fibers, stone fragment retrieval devices and ureteral stents. These products are often used during endoscopic stone management procedures either in conjunction with ISWL procedures or by themselves.

Growth in demand for nitinol stone fragment retrieval devices will bolster this segment's market value. Procedures involving Holmium lasers are known as laser lithotripsy procedures; only Holmium lasers are used in stone management. The ESWL device market is expected to maintain stable growth.

There is a trend of urologists moving from one- or two-person practices to hospital employment, which limits unit sales growth for capital equipment. Most units sold in the ESWL market will be replacement units.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Human Urinary System

2.2 Urinary Pathology And Disorders

2.3 Patient Demographics

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Stone Management

3.2 Clinical Trials

4. Country Profiles

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1.1 Population

4.1.1.2 Median Age

4.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

4.1.1.4 Price Index

5. Stone Treatment Device Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ace Medical Devices

Ackermann

Aspide

Astora

B. Braun

Bactiguard

Best Medical

BioDerm

Biolitec

Boston Scientific

C. R. Bard

CL Medical

Caldera Medical

Coloplast

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cook Medical

Cousin Biotech

Covidien

EDAP TMS

Eckert Ziegler BEBIG

Electro Medical Systems

Elekta

Ethicon

GE Healthcare (Oncura)

Karl Storz

Neomedic International

Olympus

PercSys

Poiesis Medical

Promedon

Quanta Systems

ROCAMED

Richard Wolf

Siemens

Stryker

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lq3dv8/european_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161011005756/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Medical Devices