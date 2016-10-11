Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Stone Treatment Devices 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.
The total market for stone management devices includes ESWL capital equipment, Holmium laser fibers, stone fragment retrieval devices and ureteral stents. These products are often used during endoscopic stone management procedures either in conjunction with ISWL procedures or by themselves.
Growth in demand for nitinol stone fragment retrieval devices will bolster this segment's market value. Procedures involving Holmium lasers are known as laser lithotripsy procedures; only Holmium lasers are used in stone management. The ESWL device market is expected to maintain stable growth.
There is a trend of urologists moving from one- or two-person practices to hospital employment, which limits unit sales growth for capital equipment. Most units sold in the ESWL market will be replacement units.
