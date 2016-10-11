

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (AHBIF.PK, BUD) announced it has successfully completed the business combination with SABMiller plc. AB InBev announced the listing of and the commencement of dealings in its 1,693,242,156 New Ordinary Shares on Euronext Brussels, effective 11 October 2016. AB InBev also announced the listing of and the commencement of dealings in its New Ordinary Shares on the JSE and the BMV, and the commencement of trading of American Depositary Receipts representing New Ordinary Shares on NYSE, effective 11 October 2016.



AB InBev announced the completion of the divestiture of SABMiller Limited's equity interest in China Resources Snow Breweries Limited to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited. The company also announced the completion of the divestiture of SABMiller Limited's interest in the Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime brand families and associated businesses in Italy, the Netherlands, the UK and internationally.



