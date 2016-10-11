Minds&More Drives Growth And Efficiency With NetSuite Services Resource Planning

NetSuite SRP Replaces Multiple Systems at Belgian Consultancy

LONDON, Oct. 11,2016 /PRNewswire/ --NetSuite Inc. (NYSE: N), the industry's leading provider of cloud financials / ERP and omnichannel commerce software suites, today announced that Minds&More, a preferred partner for business growth through sales, marketing & transformation excellence in Belgium, has implemented NetSuite Services Resource Planning (SRP) to run its end-to-end business from financials, project and resource management, customer relationship management (CRM), time and expense reporting, to client billing all within one unified solution. With NetSuite SRP, Minds&More has a solid foundation for its ambitious growth plans that can manage processes from lead to customer to project to delivery, while improving operational efficiency and providing critical real-time business insights.

Minds&More provides businesses with transformative sales and marketing services and solutions through a network of more than 100 freelance associates. As the company grew and leadership outlined an ambitious growth plan, they knew the company needed to replace its existing tangle of applications, including Salesforce.com for CRM, a local accounting system and Excel spreadsheets for project management, with a single system. NetSuite SRP was the only unified cloud-based solution that met the company's needs.

"We knew that to properly scale and deliver on our vision of delivering top rate consulting services through our network of associates we would need a system that could scale with us," said Pieterjan Kempynck, Managing Partner at Minds&More. "NetSuite provides it all with comprehensive, real-time visibility into all aspects of our business on a single system."

"Minds&More is a great example of the many Belgian companies that are turning to NetSuite's cloud-based platform to innovate and grow their businesses," said Mark Woodhams, SVP and Managing Director of NetSuite EMEA. "NetSuite SRP is a perfect fit for this business and we look forward to their continued success."

Implemented by Global System Integrator partner Deloitte within a rapid five-month time frame, NetSuite SRP is providing Minds&More with the following benefits:

A broad range of robust ERP and global financial functionality designed for modern businesses, enabling the company to streamline its mission-critical business processes.

designed for modern businesses, enabling the company to streamline its mission-critical business processes. Profitability tracking at the project and client level, enabling Minds&More to generate data-driven insights to optimise processes.

at the project and client level, enabling Minds&More to generate data-driven insights to optimise processes. Resource optimisation to put the right associates on the right projects by tracking such key metrics as resources skillset, time to completion, on-time delivery, client satisfaction and more.

to put the right associates on the right projects by tracking such key metrics as resources skillset, time to completion, on-time delivery, client satisfaction and more. Built-in business intelligence that provides real-time insights into business performance, including personalised dashboards for executives that provide visibility into project profitability and opportunities by month.

that provides real-time insights into business performance, including personalised dashboards for executives that provide visibility into project profitability and opportunities by month. Anywhere, anytime access that allows Minds&More's freelance associates to access the system remotely to enter their skills, résumé, availability and time and expenses.

that allows Minds&More's freelance associates to access the system remotely to enter their skills, résumé, availability and time and expenses. 360-degree view of customers, associates and projects, enabling enhanced customer support and service.

NetSuite SRP is the first and only cloud native solution that unites all of the ERP and professional services automation functionality to meet the business requirements and needs of both product and services companies in one single system. NetSuite SRP allows:

Companies to automate and manage key aspects of their business across the complete bid-to-bill lifecycle, giving them what they need to stay competitive, gain efficiency, deliver quality services and delight their clients.

Omni business model billing for service delivery across the services value chain from fixed fee to milestone to time-and-materials.

On-the-go services professionals to access real-time business information anywhere, anytime and better collaboration across the organisation.

Companies to gain comprehensive visibility into back-office financials and front-office services operations in one unified system to help increase project profitability, maximise billable resource utilisation and make informed, data-driven, strategic and tactical decisions with powerful and insightful business metrics.

Companies to address global businesses' needs by giving them comprehensive real-time visibility, integrated financials, resource optimisation and services management from corporate to subsidiaries, down to the individual project level across geographies, currencies and tax jurisdictions.

For companies selling both services and products, NetSuite SRP supplies complete visibility and control over enterprise-wide processes with such capabilities as revenue recognition for diverse revenue streams, and unified billing across multi-model service and product delivery.

About NetSuite

In 1998, NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the Internet. Today, NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of more than 30,000 companies, organisations, and subsidiaries in more than 100 countries.

Follow NetSuite's Cloud blog, NetSuite's Facebook page and @NetSuiteEMEA Twitter handle for real-time updates.

For more information about NetSuite, please visit www.netsuite.co.uk.

NOTE: NetSuite and the NetSuite logo are service marks of NetSuite Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090924/SF81218LOGO-b



