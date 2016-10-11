EQS-News / 11/10/2016 / 19:54 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release* *TCL Communication Announces Shipment Figures of* *Handsets and Other Products for September* ** * * * * ** *Tap into China Markets Proactively with the Launch of New Smart Products * *Delisting of TCL Communication* (Hong Kong, 11 October 2016) - TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company" which, together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates, is referred to as the "Group") today announced the unaudited figures for shipments of handsets and other products in September and the first nine months of 2016. The Group's total sales volume of handsets and other products totalled 6,372,000 units in September 2016. Sales volume of handsets and other products in overseas markets totalled 6,076,000 units, while shipments in China market totalled 296,000 units. Sales volume of smart devices totalled 4,041,000 units, and accounted for 63% of the Group's total shipment for the month. For the first nine months of 2016, the cumulative sales volume of handsets and other products totalled 50,610,000 units, while the cumulative sales volume of smart devices totalled 27,723,000 units. The Group made full efforts to foster its brand philosophy "Tout Comme La Vie" in China region and introduced a number of new smartphones. In the second half of September, *TCL 520*,an elegant smartphone with beautifying function was official launched, and on sale in 3,000 China Telecom business halls. In late September, TCL Corporation's Annual Autumn New Product Presentation was unveiled in Panyu, Guangzhou. At the event, the Group officially introduced its business flagship smartphones of the year in China, *TCL 950 *and *TCL 580*. Loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, *TCL 950 *brings excellent picture and audio experience with its 21 Mpxl rear camera and 3.6-watt dual speakers. *TCL 580*, an affordable business smartphone with graceful appearance, employs 2.5D glass in the body and metal all around. It is also equipped with a series of in-built highly efficient apps to improve users' experience. In order to improve brand marketing impact, TCL Corporation launched a premium sub-brand called *Xess* at the event. The Group showed its flagship BigPad *Xess S1*, it provides a 15.6-inch screen, like the original *Xess *series, the new BigPad offers multi-window and voice control functions. In September, the Group launched its most fashionable and young-customers-oriented smartphone *Alcatel SHINE LITE*, to meet the needs of the millennials for high-end technology products. The new product comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display, while users can launch apps directly from standby mode through its fingerprint scanner. The product is also equipped with a 13 Mpxl, dual-tone flash rear camera which offers high-quality photo-taking experience. T.C.L. Industries Holdings (H.K.) Limited and the Group jointly announced that the proposal for privatisation of TCL Communication by way of a scheme of arrangement ("the Scheme") and the withdrawal of the listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange became effective on 30 September 2016. The Group is pleased with the Shareholders' support in the past years. After privatisation, the Group expects to manage its business in a more effective and sustainable way, thereby attaining long term development. TCL Corporation is committed to providing the public with comprehensive and efficient mobile internet services. The Group has recently signed an agreement with Novatel Wireless (NASDAQ: MIFI) through its wholly-owned subsidiary regarding the acquisition of MIFI (smart mobile hotspot device and broadband) business. The deal amounts to US$50 million which could faciliate the Group to promote "Intelligence+Internet" strategic transformation. // Left: Mr. Nicolas Zibell, President and General Manager of International Business of TCL Communication presented the Group's latest smartphone *Alcatel SHINE LITE *in Thailand. Right: The Group officially launched its business flagship smartphones *TCL 950 *and *TCL 580 *at TCL 2016 Autumn New Product Presentation. *Sales Volume of Handsets and Other Products (Unaudited Data)>* *(Units '000)* *Sep* Sep *YoY* *Jan - Jan - *YoY* *2016* 2015 *Change* Sep Sep *Change* *(%)* 2016* 2015 *(%)* *Total* *6,372* 7,441 *-14%* *50,610* 57,724 *-12%* *Including* *smart devices* *4,041* 4,242 *-5%* *27,723* 33,403 *-17%* Sales volume data are also available on the Group's website: http://tclcom.tcl.com [1]. -End- *About TCL Communication* TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries and its affiliates (collectively the "Group") designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products worldwide under two key brands - Alcatel and TCL. The Group's portfolio of products is currently sold in China and over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm Gartner and company's data, the Group ranked No. 6 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers and global smartphone manufacturers respectively in the second quarter of 2016. The Group also ranked No. 6 among global tablet manufacturers. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, TCL Communication operates its highly efficient manufacturing plant and R&D centres in various provinces and cities of the PRC. It employs around 13,500 people in China, Hong Kong and overseas. TCL Communication is one of the few companies in Hong Kong or China who owns or licenses 2G, 2.5G, 2.75G, 3G and 4G patented technologies. It is also able to independently develop products and solutions for the GSM, GPRS, EDGE, CDMA, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and LTE. 