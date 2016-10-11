EQS-News / 11/10/2016 / 19:56 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release* *TCL Display's LCD Modules Total Sales Volume in September 2016* *Increased by 15.1% Year-on-Year to 6,901,000 Units* ** * * * * ** (11 Oct 2016, Hong Kong) - *TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334) today announced sales volumes of its LCD modules for September 2016. TCL Display's total sales volume of LCD modules increased by 15.1% year-on-year to approximately 6,901,000 units in September 2016. Sales volume of non-laminated LCD modules increased by approximately 9.8% year-on-year to around 4,402,000 units, while sales volume of laminated LCD modules was approximately 2,499,000 units with a year-on-year increase of around 25.8%. For the first nine months of 2016, the cumulative sales volume of the Group's LCD modules amounted to 55,752,000 units, representing an increase of around 30.4% year-on-year, of which the cumulative sales volume of laminated LCD modules reached 22,961,000 units, representing a year-on-year increase of around 239.5%. *September 2016 (Unaudited)* *('000 *September* *September* *Year-on-year *Jan-* *Jan-* *Year-on-year units)* *2016* *2015* Change* *Sept* *Sept* Change* *(%)* *2016* *2015* *(%)* *TFT LCD *6,901* *5,997* *+15.1 %* *55,75 *42,75 *+30.4%* modules total 2* 3* sales volume* Including: Non-laminated 4,402 4,010 +9.8% 32,791 35,989 -8.9% Modules Laminated 2,499 1,987 +25.8% 22,961 6,764 +239.5% Modules -End- *About TCL Display* Headquartered in China, TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules (<=10.1") in the region. TCL Display engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of TCL Display are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. For more information, please visit its website at www.tcldisplay.com [1]. Issued by Cornerstones Communications Ltd. on behalf of *TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited*. For further information, please contact: *Cornerstones Communications Limited* Wendy Lau / Edward Siu / Sharon Kwok Tel: (852) 2903 9286 / 2903 9299 / 2903 9288 Email: tcl.display@cornerstonescom.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OWNIQQNWIF [2] Document title: Eng Version 11/10/2016 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 510513 11/10/2016 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81691d339ad443fe3781207f9ed5b0af&application_id=510513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81ae2018bb5ce5bb9b9f15c1db05fd60&application_id=510513&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

