BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Grom Holdings Inc., the privately-held parent company of Grom Social, Inc., ("Grom" or Grom Social") a safe social media platform with 3.6 million users ranging in age from 5-16, announced an agreement today with the Illinois PTA ("Parent Teacher's Association") to build its user-base, enhance revenue and increase parent participation.

"Having the opportunity to grow our business while working with such a venerable organization that shares our belief that all kids deserve the opportunity to be 'great' means so much to me personally and Grom as a company," stated Darren M. Marks, Grom Social Chairman and CEO. "We are so pleased that Illinois is the first of what we anticipate to be many more states slated to join Grom in the next few months, teaching kids how operate safely and become good digital citizens in this new '21st century media era,'" concluded Marks.

The staff of the Illinois PTA will work with Grom to create and implement safe, fun, educational and responsible messaging as well as innovative fundraising programs.

"We are pleased to partner with Grom Social, a safe, secure, fun and highly interactive digital media platform for kids while at the same providing us a new and exciting fundraising platform," said Jolene Lowder, Executive Director of the Illinois PTA. "Grom's messaging and values closely reflect that of the Illinois PTA, which is a must for all partnerships."

About the Illinois PTA

The Illinois PTA represents more than 100,000 members throughout the State of Illinois. Founded in 1900, the non-profit volunteer organization is dedicated to the well being of all children and families in their home, school, and community.

Illinois PTA believes that family involvement is essential throughout a child's education, but it is also every adult's responsibility to ensure that all children develop to their full potential. Illinois PTA supports this mission through advocacy efforts at the local, state, and national level. Illinois PTA works with businesses, hospitals, colleges, service clubs, social service agencies, youth organizations, public housing projects, labor unions, churches, and other community groups to create strategic partnerships that connect families with the resources that can turn neighborhoods into a thriving places to live, work, and raise a family.

About Grom Social

Grom Social, www.gromsocial.com, is the safe social network created by "kids for kids." Launched in 2012 by then 12-year-old Zach Marks, Grom Social is quickly becoming the leading safe social media platform for children worldwide. With more than 3.6 million users in over 200 countries and territories, Grom Social provides a positive, fun social media environment for children to network, discover original content and play games. Grom Social is dedicated to bringing greater awareness of social responsibility and promoting good digital citizenship. Grom Social has been endorsed by leaders in education and child development, and is trusted by parents. Grom Social delivers an ideal environment for advertisers seeking to reach kids. Additionally, Grom Holdings through its wholly-owned Manila, Philippines based subsidiary, Top Draw Animation ("TDA"), is a producer of top-quality animation and one of the leading producers of 2D animation for television markets around the world. TDA is recognized by producers and broadcasters as a provider of quality television animation and currently provides services to many high profile companies.

