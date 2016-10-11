PROVIDENCE, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of sapphire cover glass windows and lenses for industrial cutting lasers that are more durable than fused silica to reduce the need for cover glass changes.

Laser Research Sapphire Fiber Laser Windows feature Moh 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and have A/R coatings on both sides to provide transmission of > 99.5% @ 1.06 microns, with > 90% @ 650-670 nm. Ideally suited as debris shields on 1064 nm cutting lasers, these highly polished sapphire windows permit less frequent cover glass lens changes.

Inherently more durable than fused silica windows, Laser Research Sapphire Fiber Laser Windows are capable of withstanding steel splatter, flash, and debris. Featuring a 10-5 scratch-dig finish and providing 1/4 wave trans-mitted wavefront, they are available in 1/2" to 2" sizes. Sapphire C-Plane windows coated on one- or two-sides are also offered.

Laser Research Sapphire Fiber Laser Windows are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

Laser Research Optics is a division of Meller Optics, Inc., a world leading manufacturer of hard crystalline materials such as ruby and sapphire since 1921. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of stock CO2 optics in the country. Available for immediate delivery, the optics are ideal for direct field replacement in low power CO2 lasers currently being used for laser marking, laser engraving, laser cutting, and low power scribing and welding.

