WILMINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new line of micro-positioning shaft collars for linear motion and other applications requiring precise and fully repeatable positioning.

Stafford Micro-Positioning Shaft Collars are fully sealed to protect their internal threads from contamination and provide 0.200" total adjustment in 0.0005" increments. Ideally suited for use as end stops in linear motion systems and related applications, these micro-adjustable collars let users achieve fine-tune positioning with fully repeatable and locked settings.

Machined from aluminum and supplied with stainless steel fasteners, Stafford Micro-Positioning Shaft Collars lock into position using an Allen wrench and come in 3/8" to 1-1/2" bore sizes. They have a clear anodized finish and can be supplied in colors to match OEM requirements.

Stafford Micro-Positioning Shaft Collars are priced from $95.00 (list), depending upon size and quantity. Price quotes are available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. Their "Standard Series" features over 300 popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their "Signature Series" features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their "Solution Series" features over 500 problem-solving components for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to their over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and industrial distributors. Their well-engineered design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, storage systems, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

