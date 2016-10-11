SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and Fujitsu (TSE: 6702), a leading Japanese multinational information and communication technology company, have partnered to provide turnkey integration of ImageWare's GoVerifyID® for the Fujitsu Smart Origination product offering.

Fujitsu Smart Origination utilizes the camera on the applicant's smartphone device along with the ImageWare GoVerifyID biometric SaaS offering to collect, process, and verify the user's identity. The solution automatically pre-fills data into application fields, verifies identity with credit bureaus, and undertakes device identification and deep geolocation. It also offers step up and step down authentication options on a per transaction basis and the ability for users to share their proven identity with trusted third parties.

This solution delivers unparalleled levels of security for clients based on their risk appetite and yet removes friction for customers in onboarding and support journeys through intelligent use of digital technologies. ImageWare and Fujitsu are first to market to deliver this solution as a service in a scalable solution either hosted on-premise or on their secure K5 cloud for true global reach and will help enterprises, across all sectors and geographies, convert applicants into customers by providing the user with a fast, simple, and secure process. The combined product offering is available immediately.

ImageWare's GoVerifyID is an enterprise ready, high performance biometric authentication SaaS that automatically verifies a user's identity and checks for duplicate enrollments.

"Our partnership with ImageWare allows us to combine best in breed biometric capability with our leading edge origination solution to provide customers with the highest possible confidence in verifying their identity on digital channels with the lowest possible effort," said Ravi Krishnamoorthi, SVP and Head of Business and Application Services of Fujitsu. "ImageWare's biometric solution enables a higher level of efficiency with duplicate checks completed in a matter of seconds. Manual data entry and total application time is substantially reduced, resulting in less applicant dropouts."

ImageWare's Chairman and CEO Jim Miller commented: "Smart Origination is enabling companies to improve online application security and efficiency. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Fujitsu and bringing our industry leading multi-modal biometric authentication solution to an even broader set of customers around the globe."

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information on ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit www.iwsinc.com.

About Fujitsu

Headquartered in Tokyo, Fujitsu is a leading Japanese multinational information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 156,000 employees support customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

