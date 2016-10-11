GREENSBORO, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Two best-in-class acquisitions, including one of the most established real estate marketing brands used by millions of consumers -- Listingbook, has catapulted Elm Street Technology into the real estate industry spotlight. Headed by a team of well-known real estate industry entrepreneurs, Prem Luthra and Randall Kaplan, Elm Street Technology today launches Elevate, a new Digital Marketing System that uses advanced automation to move Elm Street Technology towards delivering "everything real estate agents and brokers need for new leads and client-for-life retention, all in one place."

"Elevate offers brokers and agents a single digital marketing platform with all of the outstanding features that millions of consumers who've used Listingbook love," Luthra, President of Elm Street Technology says. "Elevate includes Listingbook's powerful client servicing platform with best-in-class MLS-powered listing search for home shoppers, access to public records, recent and past sales information, community and school details, taxes, loan calculator, shopping and recreation, and much more," he adds.

Luthra notes Elevate also introduces advanced automation that delivers custom Blogs, automated listing postings to social media channels, automated YouTube property tour videos, and beautifully designed, mobile responsive agent and property IDX websites embedded with the best-in-class lead generation technology, all from a single vendor.

"With Elevate, Elm Street Technology begins to solve one of the biggest challenges for real estate brokers and agents: The marketing technologies they use to promote listings and their businesses don't talk to each other. Elevate moves brokers and agents onto one digital marketing system, from one vendor, and that means only one phone call for support. Now that's an industry first," Luthra says.

Luthra, who founded Elm Street Technology in February with a group of investors, added Randall Kaplan as its Chairman through its first acquisition, Listingbook, the real estate industry's proven lead nurturing and client servicing platform that allows consumers to "search like an agent." In September, Elm Street also acquired RLS2000, a top broker and agent website provider and marketing services firm based in New England.

According to Luthra, Elm Street Technology is in the process of rolling up other successful technology and marketing services companies. "We will be able to deliver everything a broker or agent needs from lead generation, to customer for life retention solutions," he says.

Prior to pursuing his vision of creating Elm Street Technology, Luthra served as Chief Marketing Officer at Xome. He also was the Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer for Real Estate Digital, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xome. Luthra was also the Chief Strategy and Sales Officer for LPS Real Estate Group, and Senior Vice President of Consumer Media at Move Inc.

Randall Kaplan has quietly established a daunting track record of innovatively creating, rapidly growing and skillfully selling a number of businesses that stretch across multiple industries. He started out running Kay Chemical Company, a leading supplier to McDonald's and other fast food franchises, which was merged into Ecolab, the world's largest institutional chemical company. As an entrepreneur, he started, grew and sold a number of businesses, including Sterling South Bank, now the Bank of North Carolina. He also bought most of Listingbook and became its President in 2006.

Elevate is powered by Listingbook and fully integrates all of its features with RLS2000's powerful automated marketing services and best-in-class websites to deliver one source for new leads, client management and client-for-life retention. Product pricing information for agents, teams and brokerage licensing is available by calling Elm Street Technology toll-free at 1-866-353-3456 or visit www.elmstreettechnology.com.

About Elm Street Technology

Elm Street Technology offers a portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services companies that provides one vendor, one point of contact, one solution fully fused into one platform to deliver a single source for new leads, client relationship management, and client retention tools for agents, teams and brokerages. Elevate from Elm Street Technologies is the single solution that real estate professionals need to handle the marketing while brokers and agents handle the business, including high end IDX websites, lead generation tools, powerful CRM and incubation tools, mobile app, social media management and blogging, and client retention tools. For more information, call 1-866-353-3456 or visit www.elmstreettechnology.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065781

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065784

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065786



Media contacts:



Liz Kaplan

VP, Marketing

Elm Street Technology, LLC

Email Contact

401-632-3186 Cell/Text



Kevin Hawkins

WAV Group Communications

Email Contact

206-866-1220 Cell/Direct/Text



