Theranexus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced that it is strengthening its management team through the appointment of Julien Veys to the position of Director of Business Development.

Before joining Theranexus, Julien held the same position at the company Trophos, where he played an important role alongside the company's shareholders when it was sold to Roche laboratories at the beginning of 2015 for 470 million euros.

Julien is bringing with him his experience in creating a successful partnering process and validating a business model in the field of neurology.

His valuable experience is built on a strong knowledge of the different key stages that mark the growth and success of a company working in this sector of activity.

"We are very happy to welcome Julien, who will accompany us in this new stage of development at Theranexus. His knowledge of industrial agreement negotiations as well as his vision of how this sector works and what strategies to use for business marketing development in our field are excellent strengths that will help us now deploy our ambition for industrial partnerships," commented Franck Mouthon, the President of Theranexus.

"I am delighted to join a company as ambitious as Theranexus. I am convinced of the team's quality, as well as the innovative therapeutic approach that they've developed," declared Julien Veys. He added, "I am impatient to present the Company to various actors from the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology market."

About Theranexus

Founded in 2013, Theranexus is a biopharmaceutical company that originated from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) an institution that has been recently recognised as one of the most innovative research organisations in the world (according to the 'Top 25 Global Innovators' ranking by Reuters in March 2016). Theranexus designs and develops innovative combinations of CNS drugs with marketed medications that have been repositioned as glial connexin modulators. The clinical objective is to improve the efficacy and safety of established neurological and psychiatric treatments.

