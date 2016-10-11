VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE: ID) is pleased to announce noteworthy success in the growing medical insurance industry. Identillect has made a significant impact in this industry due to its simple to use and robust email security program, Delivery Trust™, which creates one of the easiest systems to deploy and maintain on the market today. Identillect's security combined with its education program makes complex regulations like HIPAA understandable and provides a path to secure their clients data.

Jeff Puhlmann-Becker, Director of Operations at the Diedrich Insurance Agency states, "With the frequency of data transmission containing client information, Delivery Trust is a must have. We chose Identillect for its security and ease of use; I was amazed at Identillect's elegant yet effective simplicity. It takes a few minutes to set up on each employee's computer and only 20 minutes to train my entire staff". Additionally, Ted Baran, a Senior Benefits Consultant for NAPA, recently commented, "We are excited to have partnered with Identillect Technologies, they have provided us with a valuable resource for our members providing compliance education and solutions to maintain HIPAA standards."

Since going public earlier this year, Identillect has sold its Delivery Trust™ solution to more than 15 insurance companies, and hundreds of agents nationwide. In addition, Identillect has established significant relationships with over 10 insurance brokers who have instructed their agents to purchase Delivery Trust™ to secure client data throughout their network of thousands of independent agents. Identillect has created relationships with three insurance benefits providers who have been pushing Delivery Trust™ out to their networks of several hundred thousand insurance agents.

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton comments, "Identillect is proud to be developing strong ties in the Medical Health Market, the strength and simplicity of Delivery Trust eliminated the barriers typically seen by many secure email providers. We believe we have barely scratched the surface of what this market will develop into in the coming months based on the extreme need."

The health insurance industry is comprised of over 851,000 professionals and is in significant growth mode, estimated at 9% expansion annually over the next 10 years. These professionals are held to one of the strictest regulatory standards; yet many lack overall compliance as evident by the resulting fines by the OCR HIPAA audits.

Delivery Trust™ is an email encryption solution, which is deployed by insurance companies and enterprises at a monthly subscription fee. The multiplatform software is available for Gmail, Microsoft O365 and Outlook, making it a very simple solution for businesses with varying email platforms to integrate a seamless email encryption tool.

About Identillect

Identillect's Delivery Trust™ proprietary e-mail encryption technology targets organizations of all sizes, and is sold to medical professionals on a monthly subscription basis. Delivery Trust™ can be accessed by medical professionals on a vast array of electronic communication devices. All messages and their attachments are secured with patented, state-of-the-art encryption technology while providing complete control of the message with the click of a button, ensuring safety and control while in transit.

Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. Visit https://identillect.com/ to learn more.

