OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSX VENTURE: MKR) is pleased to announce that Jim Deluce, who is currently a Melkior Director, will become its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Sabino Di Paola. Mr. Di Paola, who will assume his previous role of Chief Financial Officer on October 11, 2016.

Mr. Deluce obtained his Industrial Engineer from the University of Toronto. He has 40 years extensive experience in leadership rolls, including both business ownership and business management. His focus will be on further developing the Carscallen Project as well as carrying out a strategic review of operations and the exploration portfolio.

"We are both proud and excited to announce Jim's acceptance of the CEO role. He brings major business experience and outstanding analytical and strategic skills," said Norm Farrell, the company Chairman.

The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Di Paola and Ms. Maclean for all their hard work and dedication to the Company during these corporate restructures.

About Melkior:

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's new web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Melkior Resources Inc.

Jim Deluce

CEO

613.721.2919

613.680.1091 (FAX)

info@melkior.com

www.melkior.com



