Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: OCX) today announced Brian Horton has joined Onex Credit as a Portfolio Manager. Brian brings approximately 25 years of experience and will work with Paul Travers to continue growing the collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") platform.

"We are delighted to have Brian join our team," said Michael Gelblat, Onex Credit's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Brian's track record of successful investing and extensive CLO experience will be a valuable asset to the firm and our investors."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a reputable team," said Mr. Horton. "Onex and Onex Credit have established an impressive track record, creating great value for their investors. I look forward to working with Paul to expand on the strong platform Onex Credit has built."

Onex Credit focuses on non-investment grade credit investing and manages approximately $7.5 billion. A CLO is a leveraged structured vehicle that holds a widely diversified collateral asset portfolio that is funded through the issuance of long-term debt in a series of rated tranches of secured notes and equity. To date, the company has issued twelve CLOs since launching the platform in 2012.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. The Company has approximately $23 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.

Onex' businesses have assets of $36 billion, generate annual revenues of $23 billion and employ approximately 145,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol OCX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. The Company's security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

