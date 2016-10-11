CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Attention: Assignment Editors (Education, Science)
The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce the launch of the next competition for Canada Excellence Research Chairs (CERCs) along with new criteria required for the selection of Chairs during an official ceremony at the University of Calgary.
The CERC program attracts some of the most talented and innovative researchers from around the world, and helps to further Canada's growing reputation as a leader in research, higher learning, and science and technology development.
Media availability and photo opportunities will follow the announcement.
DATE: October 12, 2016 TIME: Announcement - 10:00 a.m. (Mountain) Lab Tour - 10:55 a.m. (Mountain) PLACE: Energy Environment Experiential Learning (EEEL) Building 750 Campus Drive NW, Calgary, AB T2N 4H9
