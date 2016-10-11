Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Automotive Telematics Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Vehicle Telematics system is an automatic system designed for vehicles that incorporates some form of cellular communication. The telematics for vehicles started in 1980's, for tracking stolen cars with the help of radio frequency communication using unlicensed frequency bands.

Telematics are information and telecommunication products that combine computers and telecommunication services for transferring large amounts of data in vehicles in real-time. Smartphones have changed the definition of connectivity over time. Now that connectivity has become need of the hour, automobile manufacturers strongly resonate with providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles to boost their automobile sales. 24/7 connectivity is necessary for availing telematics services, for example tracking of vehicle for avoiding theft or for patient's health monitoring during their travel etc.

Government rules and regulations in different regions for the safety, security, tracking of vehicles is an important growth driver for the telematics market. For example, eCall in Europe, which automatically calls the nearest emergency center, even if no passenger is able to speak, e.g. due to injuries, a 'Minimum Set of Data' is sent, which includes the exact location of the crash site, is mandated by the European commission in every vehicle from 2015.

