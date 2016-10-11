FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel
für Airbus
ISIN NL0000235190
AXC0188 2016-10-11/16:20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Airbus Group auf 75 Euro - 'Buy'
|FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel
für Airbus vor Quartalszahlen von 77 auf 75 Euro
gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Weil er von weniger
Auslieferungen...
