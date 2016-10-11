

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Inc. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) announced Tuesday that it has halted production of Galaxy Note 7, following the decision to stop sales of the device, for consumer safety reasons.



The Company had recently adjusted the Galaxy Note 7 production schedule to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters.



There were reports that Samsung temporarily halted production of its troubled Galaxy Note 7 following reports of fires in replacement devices.



AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) have both halted sales of the devices following reports of fires from the replacement devices.



In early September, Samsung confirmed that it stopped the sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to a battery cell issue. The company said it plans to replace the faulty batteries of the devices with new ones over the coming weeks.



There have been reports about Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 7 phone exploding during or after charging. The lithium-ion batteries are suspected to be the culprit. The company has reportedly sold 2.5 million Note 7s.



