TONOPAH, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to update shareholders on one of the first experimental hemp crops to be grown in the state of Nevada by Ronald Almadova of Agri-Tech Farms, LLC. Supported by Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, the experimental 43-acre hemp crop is one of the first hemp crops to be grown in Nevada since the cultivation of hemp was legalized in the state. Executives Craig Perlowin, Secretary of Hemp, Inc., David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, and William Billings, CEO and Founder of Colorado Hemp Project all visited Almadova's 43-acre hemp crop in Tonopah, Nevada last week and found the results of the experimental grow to be quite impressive given the growing conditions. According to executives, the crop will be ready to harvest by the end of this week.

"We plan to be on-site the day of harvest with media coverage. This grow is a part of history and we're proud to be a part of it. Not only that, we learned a lot from this first hemp grow. This was an experimental grow in an area not commonly known for farming, so this was a very unique situation. To our surprise, it did really well to be grown in high desert climate and it appears a significant amount of seed can be yielded from it, and as you know, the seed can be of great value," said Perlowin.

Typically, hemp can be grown on a wide variety of soil types, however, a mild climate, humid atmosphere and average rainfall are ideal factors for producing an optimal hemp yield at harvest. By this experimental 43-acre hemp crop, in Tonopah, Nevada being grown in less than favorable climate conditions, we were able to see how this lucrative this 'cash crop' would fare in Nevada.

William Billings commented, "I think Agri-Tech Farms will get a lot of demand for the seed. Right now, there's a lot of experimentation with hemp farming going on. Factors such as seed shortages, poor germination rates and just plain inexperience have prohibited many of the farmers from yielding a full crop. You have to remember, hemp farming is a new business area, a relatively new adventure for farmers. Ryan Laughlin was the first farmer to grow a hemp crop back in 2013 on his Springfield, Colorado farm before state hemp regulations were finalized. My first crop was in 2014 and this is 2016 so it's still quite new."

William Billings, commonly known to many as "Wild Bill," has become very knowledgeable in hemp farming. His company, Colorado Hemp Project is "an organic hemp farm consulting agency that works with local farmers and municipalities across the globe to bring certified hemp cultivars and resources to the communities that need it the most with the sole intention of healing the planet by accelerating the establishment of local, sustainable hemp farms and companies everywhere." To read more on Billings' Colorado Hemp Project, visit his website at www.coloradohempproject.com.

Billings continued, "Hemp farming is so important. For instance, a lot of people may not know that hemp can end our voracious dependency on carbon producing, non-renewable resources like fossil fuels, lumber and plastic; and that for every ton of hemp that is produced, 1.63 tons of carbon is removed from the air, making hemp an environmentally responsible crop to grow; or that hemp seed is considered to be one of the most delicious, easily digestible, balanced and complete sources of protein and essential fatty acids found in nature. I could go on and on about the benefits of hemp."

"'The introduction of legalized farming of Industrial hemp in the State of Nevada, will someday prove to be a giant step in the right direction for the benefit of the citizenry of our country. Agri-Tech Farms is among the first companies to plant industrial hemp in Nevada so this is a really big deal for us. This is history in the making. I planted these 43 acres of hemp in early July of this year. When I planted it, I estimated an early October timeframe to harvest and it's about that time now," said Almadova. Ronald "Ron" Almadova's company, Agri-Tech Farms (ATF) is "a farm technology company focused on Nevada's newly approved Industrial Hemp cultivation program."

While Hemp, Inc.'s primary focus remains on bringing its 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility online, the company can see there are lucrative opportunities in growing hemp, especially for CBDs. "Our multi-purpose decortication hemp processing facility is in the final stages of completion, so our first and foremost focus is on getting it operational. Growing hemp is part of our strategic business model and with the success of this first groundbreaking industrial hemp grow, we're really excited to grow more, especially for CBDs," said Perlowin.

According to David Schmitt, the company does have access to land where they can grow industrial hemp in North Carolina. "Cannabis plants bred for industrial hemp produce high levels of cannabinoid, or CBD. We can separate the hemp plants from the flowering plants to isolate them for their medicinal properties. After conferring with Bill, we realize this would be a great opportunity for Hemp, Inc. to take advantage of and capitalize on it. We already have the infrastructure to grow industrial hemp in the short run, maybe even in January. We even have access to two greenhouses."

Schmitt continued, "Once the rules and regulations have been defined and established by the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission, we can do an experimental grow for CBDs. Billings says it's definitely possible to do and believes that could be the most profitable venture Hemp, Inc. can embark upon. We can start off with 10 acres of organically grown, low THC, high CBD industrial hemp," said Schmitt.

Partnering with landowners across America, coupled with having the ability to process industrial hemp at Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp processing facility will provide unlimited business opportunities for the company.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: www.HempBenefits.org)

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

