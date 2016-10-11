NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) is set to release the Rosin6 rosin press, a disruptive new and innovative technology for safe and natural cannabis THC extraction.

According to CEO, Christopher Swartz, the Rosin6 rosin press will revolutionize the THC extraction process. "This (Rosin6) machine is the safest alternative for those who try to mass produce THC extracts using butane or other dangerous, flammable gases," Swartz stated. "This heat press will consistently produce maximum yields while ensuring the purest product... and it does so with virtually no effort or risk." The Rosin6 features a 6-in-1 head plate design, which ensures the specially designed and adjustable surface areas can maximize this safe and legal extraction method. The press has been developed specifically for cannabis, features top of the line heating elements for even heat distribution, and includes high-output compression.

According to Swartz, the rosin press has been under development for some time, and Advantis feels now is the right time to take it to market, while also commenting on the potential demand for a product like this. "This marketplace is totally untapped," Swartz said. "People are currently producing a polluted product, wasting their yields, and in some cases, blowing themselves up. The Rosin6 is an affordable solution -- even a profit making one for those that produce large quantities of THC extract and are tired of the risk and waste that goes with it." The machine is considered portable at 150 pounds, and it has a lifetime warranty. "Cooperatives and legal marijuana providers that produce extracts will see their margins rise while producing a consistently pure extract. The few dispensaries we are currently working to provide the Rosin6 to are excited to put it to work." Swartz concluded that once the marketplace knows of the availability of a product like this, the demand will be overwhelming. While Advantis has kept the exact date for release under wraps, Swartz indicates he expects the product to hit market within the next two weeks.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

