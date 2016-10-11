Greenhouse Film Market Rising at 10.96% CAGR to 2021 led by APAC

PUNE, India, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The market size of greenhouse film is estimated to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2021 with land area under greenhouse protected agriculture, growing demand of greenhouse protected agricultural crops, and increasing focus on improving the yield per area of land set to drive the industry further in the next five years.

The demand for 200 microns thickness is more because it comes along with five layer technologies which are very suitable for preparing a better climatic condition for the crops which results into better yield and quality. the life cycle of 200 microns film is three to five years which is more when we compare it with 120 or 150 microns which have life cycle of one or two years.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment of the greenhouse film market. The increase in demand of greenhouse cultivated crop, increasing land area under greenhouse farming, and growing awareness among individual farmers about greenhouse farming is expected to fuel the demand, thus driving the market of greenhouse film in the region.

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the greenhouse film market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies. In the process of determining and verifying, the global greenhouse film market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (16%), Tier 2 (44%) and Tier 3 (40%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-level (45%), Director Level (33%) and others (22%) from various key organizations operating in the global greenhouse film market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (28%), Europe (22%), Asia-Pacific (20%), RoW (13%) and the Middle East & Africa (17%)

