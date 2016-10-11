TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Toronto on Wednesday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks. In order to engage and hear from as many Canadians as possible on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, Canadians from across the country will have the opportunity to follow and contribute to this event through a Facebook Live event.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, October 12, 2016 TIME: Artistic performance and B-roll at 1:00 p.m. Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 1:10 p.m. Media availability outside the room at 1:40 p.m. PLACE: Art Gallery of Ontario Baillie Court 317 Dundas Street West Toronto, Ontario

