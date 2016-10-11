

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A nationwide poll conducted after the second presidential debate shows Democratic party candidate Hillary Clinton has won it, while her Republican rival Donald Trump delivered a much-improved performance.



According to 42 percent of 2001 registered voters who were surveyed by POLITICO/Morning Consult, Clinton won the debate at Washington University Sunday.



28 percent said Trump was the winner. That margin of victory for Clinton is down 7 points from the first debate, when voters said she defeated the Republican nominee, 47 percent to 26 percent.



With the presidential election barely one month away, Clinton is also leading in overall support, by 42 percent to Trump's 37 percent.



Support for Trump dropped by 2 points after a video of him making lewd comments about women surfaced, the poll shows.



However, citing US media reports, the Donald Trump Campaign claimed the Republican nominee won Sunday's debate.



It quoted news outlets such as Fox News, New York Post, Washington Examiner and Powerline.



Los Angeles Times wrote: 'Emails remain a political migraine for Hillary Clinton - and Trump pounces on them in debate.'



'Mr. Trump was quicker on his feet and more nimble and more substantive,' according to a report from Wall Street Journal.



An analysis of the debate on NBC News says '.He put Clinton on defense over private speeches she gave to Wall Street firms, transcripts of which posted on Wikileaks late last week.'



