

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian winter-apparel maker Canada Goose is reportedly all set for an initial public offering.



According to the Wall Street journal, the company is planning to float shares by next year and the offering will be valued at around $2 billion.



The company started as Metro Sportswear Ltd in Toronto in 1957 was dealing in woolen vests, raincoats, and snowmobile suits and changed its name to Canada Goose in the seventies. It recorded a miraculous growth from an outerwear company to international luxury brand over a few decades. Bain Capital LLC holds majority shares of Canada Goose since 2013.



The company has reportedly initiated search for potential underwriters.



