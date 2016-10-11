Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biofertilizers Market by Type, Microorganism, Mode of Application, Crop Type, Form, and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The biofertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.08% from 2016, to reach USD 2,305.5 million by 2022.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for fertilizers due to the rise in global food production and development in biofertilizer manufacturing technologies. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provide new growth opportunities for the players in the biofertilizers market. Some factors restraining the biofertilizers market are lack of awareness and low adoption of biofertilizers coupled with poor infrastructure.

On the basis of region, the biofertilizers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World, which includes the Middle Eastern and African countries. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global biofertilizers market in 2015, and this trend is projected to continue till 2022. The main factors driving the biofertilizers market in this region are advancement in biofertilizer production technologies, increased demand for fertilizers, and presence of biofertilizer manufacturing units in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers Chemicals Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Madras Fertilizers Limited

National Fertilizers Limited

Novozymes A/S

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilizers Ltd.

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

T.Stanes Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Biofertilizers Market, By Type

8 Biofertilizers Market, By Crop Type

9 Biofertilizers Market, By Microorganism

10 Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

11 Biofertilizers Market, By Form

12 Biofertilizers Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

