

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook is announcing that its internal communication tool Workplace will now be available to any company or organization that wants to use it.



The social network giant said currently, more than 1,000 organizations around the world use Workplace, formerly known as Facebook at Work. Facebook estimates that nearly 100,000 'Workplace' groups have been created, and the top five countries using Workplace are India, the US, Norway, UK and France.



FB said it has brought the best of Facebook to the workplace - basic infrastructure such as News Feed; the ability to create and share in Groups or via chat; and useful features such as Live, Reactions, Search and Trending posts.



Workplace also has features that companies can benefit from such as a dashboard with analytics and integrations with single sign-on, in addition to identity providers that allow companies to more easily integrate Workplace with their existing IT systems.



FB said it is also also announcing Multi-Company Groups, shared spaces that allow employees from different organizations to work together, to extend collaboration beyond their company in a safe and secure way. These will be rolling out to all customers in the coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX