

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session in the red following a choppy day of trading. Energy stocks were in focus after they reversed early gains. Lingering doubts that OPEC and Russia will follow through with meaningful supply cuts were responsible for the weakness.



Meanwhile, luxury goods companies were among the strongest performing stocks. Better than expected revenues from France's LVMH drove the rest of the sector higher.



Lingering Brexit worries overshadowed the stronger than expected German economic sentiment data. A leaked Treasury document published by the Times showed that Britain will lose up to GBP 66 billion per year in tax revenues if it pursues the so-called 'hard Brexit' option of leaving the single market and EU customs union.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.61 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.50 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.57 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.38 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.45 percent.



In Frankfurt, Hugo Boss increased 2.60 percent. Luxury goods companies rallied after the strong results reported by France's LVMH.



In Paris, luxury goods giant LVMH surged 4.49 percent after its third-quarter revenue beat estimates.



Christian Dior jumped 4.91 percent and Kering added 1.54 percent.



Airbus Group fell 2.39 percent on reports that it plans to slow the assembly rate of its A380 superjumbo to one aircraft per month from next year.



Technip dropped 1.69 percent and Total slipped 0.99 percent.



In London, plastics group Victrex soared 8.08 percent after delivering an improved performance in the second half.



Royal Dutch Shell decreased 0.64 percent and BP weakened by 1.56 percent. Tullow Oil also finished lower by 3.89 percent.



High-street fashion brand Ted Baker climbed 4.76 percent after reporting a jump in interim profit and lifting its dividend.



Luxury goods company Burberry advanced 2.50 percent. Richemont climbed 3.60 percent in Zurich and Swatch gained 4.10 percent.



AB InBev rose 1.59 percent in Brussels after announcing the successful completion of the business combination with SABMiller Plc.



German investor confidence improved strongly in September, suggesting robust economic activity despite political and economic risks such as the recent troubles of the banking sector, results of a key survey showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment, which measures investors' expectations for the German economy in six months' time, rose to a four-month high of 6.2 from 0.5 seen in each of the previous two months, the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research said.



Economists had expected a score of 4. The latest reading was the strongest since June's 19.2.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 0.4 percent on year in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX