FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Mick Barker Giles Fearnley Stephen Montgomery

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Group Employee Director (PDMR) Member of Executive Committee (PDMR) Member of Executive Committee (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name FirstGroup plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each





- GB0003452173

b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Mick Barker Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Giles Fearnley Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Stephen Montgomery

c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Partnership shares



Matching shares Price(s) Volume(s) 106.30p 106.30p 106.30p 108 118 130 0p 0p 0p 18 18 18

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 126, Price: 91.11p per share Aggregated volume: 136, Price: 92.23p per share Aggregated volume: 148, Price: 93.37p per share

e) Date of the transaction 2016-10-10