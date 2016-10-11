Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments: 2016 to 2023" report to their offering.
"Europe Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments: 2016 to 2023" provides quantitative top-level view of projected spends on Navigational Instruments. According to the report, navigation device is a device that accurately calculates geographical location by receiving information from GPS satellites.
The report provides spend forecasts on following market segments:
- Air Based GPS-GNSS
- Land Based GPS-GNSS
- Munition Guiding GPS-GNSS
- Naval GPS-GNSS
Key Findings
- Provides key forecast statistics on spends related to Navigational Instruments from 2016 to 2023.
- Provides segmentation data of the Navigational Instruments market in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Europe Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
3 France Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
4 Russia Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
5 Turkey Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
6 United Kingdom Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
7 Germany Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
8 Italy Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
9 Poland Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
10 Belgium Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
11 Norway Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
12 Spain Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
13 Czech Republic Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
14 Denmark Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
15 Netherlands Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
16 Sweden Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
17 Ukraine Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
18 Greece Defense Spends on Navigational Instruments Sector
