In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results as of September 30, 2016.



The stabilization of the biotechnology stock market and BB Biotech's portfolio continued in the third quarter of 2016. Based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results, BB Biotech closed the third quarter of 2016 with a profit of CHF 392.1 million (CHF 575.4 million loss in the corresponding period of the previous year).



BB Biotech's share price increased 11.9% in CHF and 11.7% in EUR during the corresponding period.



For the nine months period ended September 30, 2016 BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 777.8 million (CHF 141.4 million profit in the corresponding period of the previous year).



As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks it holds in its investment portfolio.



The interim report as of September 30, 2016 will be published on October 21, 2016.



Company profile



BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.



