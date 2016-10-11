sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 11.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,855 Euro		-0,34
-0,72 %
WKN: A0NFN3 ISIN: CH0038389992 Ticker-Symbol: BBZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BB BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BB BIOTECH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,799
47,261
18:39
46,801
47,298
18:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BB BIOTECH AG
BB BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BB BIOTECH AG46,855-0,72 %