DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - October 11, 2016) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announced today it has been selected to manage a new 281-unit apartment community in Richardson, Texas. The Mallory Eastside, located at 1705 North Greenville Avenue, is in the heart of Richardson's telecom corridor just minutes from UT Dallas. Residents of this luxury community will enjoy a high concentration of nearby restaurants, retail centers, major employers, and recreational facilities. Approximately one mile south of the SH 75 and 190 interchange, the property is accessible from all points of the Dallas metropolitan area via major roadways and the DART rail.

"This property will introduce exclusive and boutique ground-breaking amenities to the Richardson market," explains Toni Rials, regional vice president for the North Texas Market. "The Mallory's rooftop lounge will create a sense of community among residents and the 70' lighted sculpture will be an iconic draw visible from the neighboring roadways."

The Mallory Eastside Apartments is a pet-friendly community offering 14 spacious floorplans that include studio, one, and two bedroom options. The property's modern interiors feature premium fixtures, high-end flooring, and designer kitchens complete with oversized prep islands, stainless steel appliances and polished granite countertops. Residents will also enjoy perks such as a spa-inspired bathroom, full size washer and dryer, elegant high ceilings with industrial-style ceiling fans and contemporary interior color schemes.

Outside, residents can relax on the rooftop deck or poolside in a cabana, unwind in the televised entertainment area, shape up in the fitness center, meditate in a Zen courtyard or romp with their pet at the open-air park. The community also offers multiple grilling stations, breezy picnic areas, private yards, garages, and pet wash and bike repair stations. An on-site City of Richardson Art Park will house one of the city's most distinctive works of art designed by local artist Ed Carpenter.

The project developer, Jim Dobbie with Hunt Companies states that, "The property is uniquely positioned to support the needs of the thousands of new employees moving to North Dallas."

Pre-leasing for The Mallory Eastside Apartments begins on November 1, 2016. For more information about the property or to take a virtual tour, visit www.themalloryapts.com

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.5 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,000 employees located in 32 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/11/11G117619/Images/PERS_071614_Corner_Reduced-d3993185fda9bf0c8f4fb2eed19a4914.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT

Kerri Fulks

(972) 499-6617

Kerri.Fulks@hck2.com