

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Tuesday's session. The market turned definitively to the downside in late trade, due in part to the weak performance of the U.S. markets.



A disappointing earnings report from Alcoa was one of the negative factors investors had to contend with today. The aluminum company's report is viewed as the unofficial kick off to the U.S. reporting season. Crude oil prices also reversed early gains due to lingering doubts that OPEC and Russia will follow through with meaningful supply cuts.



The Swiss Market Index decreased 0.45 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,135.15. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.34 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.43 percent.



The luxury goods companies were the best performing stocks of the session, after French rival LVMH reported stronger than expected quarterly sales. Richemont climbed 3.6 percent and Swatch jumped 4.1 percent.



Lonza and Givaudan both dropped by 1.7 percent. Actelion weakened by 1.6 percent and LafargeHolcim surrendered 1.4 percent. The pharma heavyweights were also under pressure. Novartis fell 0.5 percent and Roche declined 0.9 percent.



The insurance stocks all finished in the red Tuesday. Swiss Life decreased 0.6 percent and Swiss Re forfeited 0.7 percent. Bâloise dropped 0.6 percent and Zurich lost 1.0 percent. Among the bank stocks, Credit Suisse gained 0.2 percent, while Julius Baer dipped 0.1 percent and UBS fell 0.2 percent.



Aryzta rose 2.4 percent. Kepler Cheuvreux confirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its price target. Adecco increased 1.3 percent and Dufry advanced 1.1 percent.



Index heavyweight Nestlé finished lower by 0.5 percent. Paul Navarre has been appointed the new CEO of its Skin Health division.



