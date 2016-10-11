sprite-preloader
0,322 Euro		+0,012
+3,87 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
11.10.2016
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, October 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 October 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):104,130
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.9698p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,640,319 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,640,319 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
29827.7514:58:54London Stock Exchange
154027.7514:58:54London Stock Exchange
183727.7514:13:22London Stock Exchange
51627.7514:08:29London Stock Exchange
14027.7514:08:29London Stock Exchange
199627.7514:06:40London Stock Exchange
65927.7514:05:21London Stock Exchange
100527.7514:05:20London Stock Exchange
412227.7510:37:10London Stock Exchange
25427.7509:29:50London Stock Exchange
165827.7509:29:48London Stock Exchange
121127.7509:29:48London Stock Exchange
114827.7509:29:48London Stock Exchange
417327.7509:29:48London Stock Exchange
384927.7509:26:50London Stock Exchange
385927.7509:26:50London Stock Exchange
12027.7508:42:55London Stock Exchange
36202816:29:02London Stock Exchange
35972816:24:04London Stock Exchange
37562815:33:55London Stock Exchange
42532815:32:05London Stock Exchange
34202814:52:30London Stock Exchange
67262814:03:59London Stock Exchange
44312814:03:59London Stock Exchange
25592814:03:59London Stock Exchange
16122814:03:59London Stock Exchange
44312814:03:59London Stock Exchange
36192812:44:12London Stock Exchange
36162812:44:12London Stock Exchange
582812:39:28London Stock Exchange
34652812:37:02London Stock Exchange
34842812:02:14London Stock Exchange
39112810:52:02London Stock Exchange
33952808:34:44London Stock Exchange
247528.2515:30:10London Stock Exchange
116328.2515:30:10London Stock Exchange
149228.2513:58:03London Stock Exchange
175028.2513:58:03London Stock Exchange
110828.2513:58:03London Stock Exchange
157628.2513:50:16London Stock Exchange
231028.2513:50:16London Stock Exchange
391828.2513:50:09London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


