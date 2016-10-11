Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 October 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 104,130 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.9698p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,640,319 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,640,319 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 298 27.75 14:58:54 London Stock Exchange 1540 27.75 14:58:54 London Stock Exchange 1837 27.75 14:13:22 London Stock Exchange 516 27.75 14:08:29 London Stock Exchange 140 27.75 14:08:29 London Stock Exchange 1996 27.75 14:06:40 London Stock Exchange 659 27.75 14:05:21 London Stock Exchange 1005 27.75 14:05:20 London Stock Exchange 4122 27.75 10:37:10 London Stock Exchange 254 27.75 09:29:50 London Stock Exchange 1658 27.75 09:29:48 London Stock Exchange 1211 27.75 09:29:48 London Stock Exchange 1148 27.75 09:29:48 London Stock Exchange 4173 27.75 09:29:48 London Stock Exchange 3849 27.75 09:26:50 London Stock Exchange 3859 27.75 09:26:50 London Stock Exchange 120 27.75 08:42:55 London Stock Exchange 3620 28 16:29:02 London Stock Exchange 3597 28 16:24:04 London Stock Exchange 3756 28 15:33:55 London Stock Exchange 4253 28 15:32:05 London Stock Exchange 3420 28 14:52:30 London Stock Exchange 6726 28 14:03:59 London Stock Exchange 4431 28 14:03:59 London Stock Exchange 2559 28 14:03:59 London Stock Exchange 1612 28 14:03:59 London Stock Exchange 4431 28 14:03:59 London Stock Exchange 3619 28 12:44:12 London Stock Exchange 3616 28 12:44:12 London Stock Exchange 58 28 12:39:28 London Stock Exchange 3465 28 12:37:02 London Stock Exchange 3484 28 12:02:14 London Stock Exchange 3911 28 10:52:02 London Stock Exchange 3395 28 08:34:44 London Stock Exchange 2475 28.25 15:30:10 London Stock Exchange 1163 28.25 15:30:10 London Stock Exchange 1492 28.25 13:58:03 London Stock Exchange 1750 28.25 13:58:03 London Stock Exchange 1108 28.25 13:58:03 London Stock Exchange 1576 28.25 13:50:16 London Stock Exchange 2310 28.25 13:50:16 London Stock Exchange 3918 28.25 13:50:09 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-