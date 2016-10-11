MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Maurice Giroux, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stellar have completed a ground follow up of a previous Airborne Magnetic and Electromagnetic survey that covered all of the Company 100% owned Opawica Project.

This program was aimed to visit and find outcropping areas where electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies were outlined in the previous survey. A Beep Mat, Model BM4+ was used to find mineralized boulders as well as in situ shallow mineralized structures susceptible of representing the source of the anomalies. A total of 44 channel and grab samples were collected in the course of the campaign.

Some very positive results were obtained in channel samples across historical Philibert 1 showing. Six channel using a rock saw were cut across a unit of sheared Gabbro rich quartz veins and veinlets containing tourmaline and 1 to 2 % sulphide.

The following table show the best results obtained:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results Sample # Channel # Width Metre Description gAu/t -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476056 R01-001 Gabbro, 5-8% qz veinlets, 0,50 trace sulphides. 3.16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476060 R01-005 0,70 same 1.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476061 R01-006 0,50 same 0.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476062 R01-007 0,50 same 0.37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476063 R02-001 1,00 same 7.84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476065 R02-003 1,00 same 0.38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476066 R02-004 0.70 same 0.90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476070 R03-001 0,70 Same 3.71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476071 R03-002 0,65 Same 2.23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476072 R03-003 0,30 Same 1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- S476074 R04-003 0,45 Same 0.35 --------------------------------------------------------------------------

About OPAWICA Property:

The OPAWICA Property consist of three blocs totalling 27 mining cells east of Nelligan Project of Vanstar currently operated by Iamgold. It is located approximately 45 kilometres south of the village of Chapais and is easily accessible year-round by several forestry roads. A power line crosses the South block of the property.

The Opawica property is located within the Tomagold/Iamgold-Vanstar-Soquem working area which is to date the most active exploration camp in Quebec. Among the most important gold occurrences reported in the area, we note SOQUEM Meston Lake deposit (1.2 MT @ 6.25 g/t Au), SOQUEM Philbert deposit (1.3 MT @ 5.32 g/t Au), as well as numerous high grade drill and channel sampling reported by Tomagold, Vanstar, Murgor and SOQUEM as well as the former Joe Man gold mine that produced over 1.0 million ounces of gold.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian mine exploration Company based in Montreal, Quebec, with operations concentrated mainly in West Africa and in Quebec.

The Company is currently developing the promising gold potential of the Balandougou project in Guinea, which is at an advanced exploration stage, as well as the Namarana project in Mali.

In Quebec, the Company owns 100% of the Opawica, Eastmain Belt North and South all in the Chibougamau and James Bay area.

The technical content of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alexis Paulin Bissonnette Ing., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

