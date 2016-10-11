European Kidney and Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Stone Treatment Devices 2016 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The total market for stone management devices includes ESWL capital equipment, Holmium laser fibers, stone fragment retrieval devices and ureteral stents. These products are often used during endoscopic stone management procedures either in conjunction with ISWL procedures or by themselves.

There are numerous methods for treating and removing kidney and urinary stones. Treatments can be classified as either extracorporeal or endoscopic stone management procedures. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) treatment uses an ultrasound device to fragment the stone until it is small enough to be passed through the urethra.



This is a non-invasive outpatient procedure that generally takes one hour to complete and is performed under local anesthesia. Typically, ESWL is used for small- to medium-sized stones between 1/6 inch and one inch in size. On average, stones re-form in 20% of ESWL patients because fragments are not completely excreted.



Complications associated with ESWL include blocked urine flow from fragments in the urinary tract, bleeding and urinary tract infection. In addition, ESWL is rarely used on cystine kidney stones because these do not break up easily.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Human Urinary System

2.2 Urinary Pathology And Disorders

2.3 Patient Demographics



3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Stone Management

3.2 Clinical Trials



4. Country Profiles

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1.1 Population

4.1.1.2 Median Age

4.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

4.1.1.4 Price Index



5. Stone Treatment Device Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmmqg4/european_market

