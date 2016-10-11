Global Smart Pills Market 2016-2025: $10 Billion Industry Analysis, Industry Forecast & Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Pills Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Smart Pills Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 22.9% Over the Next Decade to Reach Approximately $10.4 Billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Smart Pills across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technology advancement in Endoscopy

3.1.2 Increasing abdominal diseases may drive the growth of market

3.1.3 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Pills Market, By Technology

4.1 Capsule endoscope

4.1.1 Capsule endoscope Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Small bowel

4.1.1.1.1 Small bowel Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Colon

4.1.1.2.1 Colon Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.3 Esophagus

4.1.1.3.1 Esophagus Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Work stations and recorders

4.2.1 Work stations and recorders Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Gastrointestinal monitoring system

4.3.1 Gastrointestinal monitoring system Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.1 Single Parameter (pH) monitoring

4.3.1.1.1 Single Parameter (pH) monitoring Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.2 Multi Parameter (pH, temperature, pressure) parameters

4.3.1.2.1 Multi Parameter (pH, temperature, pressure) parameters Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Smart Pills Market, By Application

5.1 Diagnosis

5.2 Drug Delivery

5.3 Monitoring



6 Smart Pills Market, By Geography



7 Leading Companies

7.1 Ge Healthcare

7.2 Capsovision, Inc.

7.3 Pentax Medical Company

7.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5 Acamp

7.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.7 Bio -Images Research Ltd.

7.8 Cerner Corporation

7.9 Medimetrics S.A. DE C.V

7.10 Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

7.11 Olympus Corporation

7.12 Given Imaging, Inc

7.13 Proteus Digital Health, Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6fnnn/global_smart

