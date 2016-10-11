Global Amphibious Assault Vehicle Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Advent of 3D Printing is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Amphibious Assault Vehicle Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the global amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2016-2020.
One of the key trends for market growth will be advent of 3D printing. 3D printing is an evolving technology that assists the users to create and design things in an innovative way and gives better results the conventional methods like mold manufacturing, computerized numerical control (CNC) cutting or canvas printing. In addition, 3D printing can print electronics directly onto 3D surfaces, such as on naval vehicles, aircraft airframes, rocket engines, missile fins, and their guidance systems. It also reduces the size and weight of the AAVs.
According to the report, rapid deployment of armed forces will be a key driver for market growth. Since its inception, the United States Marine Corps, with its amphibious capabilities, has played an integral part in the national strategy of the US. Of late, the focus is toward the rapid deployment of forces to engage in asymmetrical conflicts, where the combatant forces can attain the operational efficiency by employing a good synergy between their components, as well as ensuring high mobility of the support equipment.
Further, the report states that dissolution of EFV program will be a challenge for the market. In 2011, the US DOD and the US Marine Corps canceled the EFV program, after an expenditure of approximately $3 billion on R&D. The EFV was intended to replace the 40-year-old AAV, which transports the Marines forces from ships to shore under hostile conditions. The EFV program was canceled due to excessive cost growth and poor performance during operational testing.
Key vendors:
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Thales
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Supply chain of the AAV market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Competitor landscape
PART 15: Appendix
