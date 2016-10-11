Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market 2016-2022: Market Driven By The Growing Demand For The Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid In The Automotive Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Long Chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report to their offering.

The long chain dicarboxylic acid market is majorly driven by the growing demand for the long chain dicarboxylic acid in the automotive industry.

In 2015, there were around $68.56 million passenger cars had been produced global whereas $22.12 million commercial vehicles had been produced across the globe.

However, the high cost and limited availability of these acids are hampering the growth in the global long chain dicarboxylic acid market. The global long chain dicarboxylic acid market is having huge opportunities such as growing demand for the long chain dicarboxylic acids are creating huge opportunities in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW are the major segments. Asia Pacific market is being the fastest growing market for the long chain dicarboxylic acid market. The growing demand for the long chain dicarboxylic acid across various end user industrial applications such as pharmaceuticals industry, automotive industry and others.

The growing automotive industry in the region is one of the major driving factor of the Asia Pacific long chain dicarboxylic acid market. The growing production of cars and other commercial vehicles in the region is boosting the growth in the automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region. In 2015, around $21 million passenger cars and $3.4 million commercial vehicles had been produced in China only. Whereas in India around $3.3 million passenger cars and 747,681 commercial vehicles had been produced in 2015.

