

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday amid continued uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.



Recent economic data has been mixed, keeping investors on edge as the Fed debates the wisdom of tightening before year's end.



U.S. employment is gradually improving, but low inflation will likely keep most Fed members from voting for a rate hike anytime soon.



Dec. gold fell $4.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,255.90/oz, having touched its lowest since June on speculation Hillary Clinton will defeat wild-card candidate Donald Trump in November.



Markets will be paying attention to closely watched reports on retail sales and producer prices on Friday.



The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting due on Wednesday are also likely to attract attention amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy.



