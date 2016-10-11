Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aroma Chemicals Market Analysis: By Type (Synthetic Natural); By Composition (Linear Terpenes, Cyclic Terpenes, Esters, Amines and Aromatic) By Applications (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Perfumes) With Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Chemicals that consist of odor or smell are termed as aroma chemicals. Frequently referred to as odorants or fragrances, these chemicals have the ability to cause odor by passing through the olfactory system. Aroma chemicals have found use in a myriad of applications ranging from food and beverages, cosmetics and other household products. Apart from being used for adding fragrance to a variety of products, they are also added to certain odorless gases to enable one to be able to smell them in case of leakages. Some of these gases include propane, natural gas and hydrogen.

Natural aroma chemicals are gaining popularity as a result of the increasing awareness of the toxicity of chemicals. Natural chemicals, as the name suggests, are derived from natural sources such as plants and ripening of crops and fruits. Processes of extraction, expression and distillation are involved in production of natural aroma chemicals.

The market for aroma chemicals is expected to experience healthy growth across all regions. However, regions such as Asia Pacific and South America, particularly, are expected to witness high rates of growth owing to the growing economies in these regions.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF

Bell Flavors and Fragrances

China Flavors and Fragrances

ConAgra Foods

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies

Treatt

Vigon International

Wild Flavors

McCormick

ICC Industries

CPL Aromas

Comax Flavors

Report Structure:

1. Aroma Chemicals Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Aroma Chemicals Market Landscape

4. Aroma Chemicals Market Forces

5. Aroma Chemicals Market Strategic Analysis

6. Aroma Chemicals Market By Type

7. Aroma Chemicals Market By Structure

8. Aroma Chemicals Market By Application

9. Aroma Chemicals Market By Geography

10. Aroma Chemicals Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

