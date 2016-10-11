NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 11, 2016) - SoOum Corp. (OTC PINK: SOUM) announces that ALL US SEC FILINGS are up to date, regaining "CURRENT STATUS;" while subsequently removing the "YIELD" sign from OTC markets.

Remaining current is a priority for SoOum Corp, and was the Company's next milestone in its "Master Plan" presented by the CEO -- William Westbrook, who has stated: "I am proud of SoOum's team in the manner by which they have worked together to meet our objectives and obligations. We understand the importance of being current in our filings, and I expect this proves our commitment to our shareholders and future investors alike, as well as a commitment to our mission."

About SoOum Corp.

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTC PINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering an e-commerce Trading Platform, allowing customers to be a part of a unique community of Physical Commodities Traders, Suppliers, Buyers, and Procurement Agents engaging in the purchasing and selling of Products and Commodities across the globe: www.sooum.com/investor-relations.

About Western Grade

Founded in 2001 Western Grade, LLC is a well respected General Contractor capable of commercial, as well as residential and industrial projects. With unsurpassed expertise, and state of the art technical capabilities, Western's commitment to success and outstanding customer service were, and remain a leading catalyst for the company's growth.

For inquiries into this matter, please contact SoOum at www.sooum.com/investor-relations or reach Rich Kaiser, Business Consultant, YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090 and/or yes@yesinternational.com.

