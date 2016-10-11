Technavio has announced the top eight leading vendors in their recentglobal anti-plagiarism software market for educationreport. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from software licenses, maintenance, implementation, and subscriptions of anti-plagiarism software by educational institutions.

Academic dishonesty broadly refers to any form of unauthorized assistance used by students while furnishing any academic exercise. Globally, national governments and institutions follow various versions of definitions for academic malpractices. Laws, policies, and attitudes toward academic dishonesty vary from region to region. This thwarts the efforts to eliminate such practices. Students pursuing education in foreign universities often leads to a cultural clash regarding education standards. Therefore, institutions are inculcating a standardized culture of writing ownership among students. The tightening of laws and their successful execution will lead to a wider market for anti-plagiarism software providers.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global anti-plagiarism software market for education accommodates numerous vendors that cater to governments, and medical and academic institutions. There are variants of software solutions available in the market that incorporates basic to specific features. Although there are regional as well as global vendors among whom the market share is divided, customers rely on established and reputed vendors who have a proven track record. This makes it difficult for other small and regional vendors to penetrate the market. The competition is based on differentiating software features and some of them are the exhaustive databases of files in varied languages.

"The peculiar feature that is accelerating the market competition level is that the vendors are offering both paid and free services for anti-plagiarism software solutions. They are successfully selling the software with some differences in free and paid versions. This explains the nature of competition prevailing in the market," says Jhansi Mary, a lead education technology analyst from Technavio.

Meanwhile, there are various complementary services offered by vendors that help acquire and retain customers. Some of them include customization, deployment options, integration, and user training services. PlagScan assists institutions in their anti-plagiarism integration with learning management system, single sign-on needs, and building on-premise solutions. The majority of schools that do not require such specialized plagiarism check databases for on-premises options.

Top eight anti-plagiarism software market vendors for education

Academicplagiarism

Academicplagiarism is an online software solution for individuals and educational institutions to help them detect plagiarism. It offers editing and proofreading services by academic experts and educators. It helps check web pages, books and magazines, academic publications, and large databases of papers.

Grammarly

Grammarly, through its renowned product offering the Grammarly Editor helps identify spelling and grammatical errors on the spot and rectifies them. With its writing app, it ensures students that their content is easy to read, effective, and error-free through checks for contextual spelling mistakes, over 250 common grammar errors, and vocabulary use. Its products are compatible with MS Office, plagiarism checker, and native apps.

PlagScan

PlagScan is a browser-based web service that checks the authenticity of documents and detects plagiarism. It is compatible with all common file formats, such as MS Word and PDF. The company offers PlagScan Pro with varied pricing options for schools, universities, and faculty in the education sector.

Turnitin

The company provides instructors with tools to engage students in the writing process, provide personalized feedback, and assess student progress over time. It is used by more than 26 million students at 15,000 institutions in 140 countries.

Blackboard

Blackboard provides enterprise technology and solutions to the educational industry globally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Washington, DC, US. Its offices are located in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers a variety of solutions through latest technologies for government, further education, business, higher education, and K-12 schools. It serves over 19,000 clients in more than 100 countries globally, which include 1,900 international institutions. It is present in the market by offering SafeAssign, an anti-plagiarism software for institutions.

PlagiarismDetect

PlagiarismDetect is another vendor that caters to the corporate sector, education customers, and individuals. The company offers standard and premium pricing plans to all its customers along with free trials. It has a wide geographical presence that includes countries such as the US, India, France, the UK, Canada, and New Zealand. The software offered can check for documents in two languages, namely English and Spanish.

EVE Plagiarism Detection System

EVE Plagiarism Detection System provides anti-plagiarism software to education customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, US. The software, known as EVE2, assists faculty to check student work against internet sources. It has a strong presence in the North American market.

PlagTracker

PlagTracker is a vendor that caters to plagiarism detection needs of students, teachers, publishers, and site owners. Plagiarism checks for the content that follows American Psychological Association (APA), Modern Language Association (MLA), and Chicago style of citations. Benefits offered to teachers include student management, custom filter, grading system, live document view, document cross check, and tracking system.

