Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Apoptosis Market Analysis: By Mechanism (Molecular Pathways, Caspase Activators and Inhibitors, Protease/Proteasome Inhibitors, Bcl-2 Modulators, p53 Modulators); By Drug Class and By Type of Disease Treatment With Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.
Programmed self destruction of damaged or abnormal cells is termed as apoptosis. When cells in multicellular organisms are no longer required, intracellular destruction of the cells begins. However, excessive and insufficient apoptotic processes have been known to be associated with several diseases. While excessive apoptosis is attributed to atrophy, an insufficient apoptosis can result in an uncontrolled proliferation of unwanted cells and can result in cancer.
There are several other diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's and ALS and other autoimmune diseases that stem from either a failure of apoptosis in elimination of harmful cells or unwanted activation of apoptosis that can result in destruction of important cells. Several drugs available in the market and those currently being researched exhibit apoptosis-modulating properties.
Companies Mentioned:
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Zentaris GmbH
- Novartis
- AbGenomics International Inc.
- Aegera Therapeutics Inc.
- ApopLogic Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Genta Inc.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corporation
- Chromo Therapeutics Limited
- Amgen Inc.
- EntreMed Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
Report Structure:
1. Apoptosis Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Apoptosis Market Landscape
4. Apoptosis Market Forces
5. Apoptosis Market Strategic Analysis
6. Apoptosis Market By Mechanism
7. Apoptosis Market By Drug Class
8. Apoptosis Market By Type of Disease Treatment
9. Apoptosis Market By Geography
10. Apoptosis Market Market Entropy
11. Company Profiles
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75vlfm/apoptosis_market.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161011006565/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Oncology Drugs