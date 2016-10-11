Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Apoptosis Market Analysis: By Mechanism (Molecular Pathways, Caspase Activators and Inhibitors, Protease/Proteasome Inhibitors, Bcl-2 Modulators, p53 Modulators); By Drug Class and By Type of Disease Treatment With Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Programmed self destruction of damaged or abnormal cells is termed as apoptosis. When cells in multicellular organisms are no longer required, intracellular destruction of the cells begins. However, excessive and insufficient apoptotic processes have been known to be associated with several diseases. While excessive apoptosis is attributed to atrophy, an insufficient apoptosis can result in an uncontrolled proliferation of unwanted cells and can result in cancer.

There are several other diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's and ALS and other autoimmune diseases that stem from either a failure of apoptosis in elimination of harmful cells or unwanted activation of apoptosis that can result in destruction of important cells. Several drugs available in the market and those currently being researched exhibit apoptosis-modulating properties.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Zentaris GmbH

Novartis

AbGenomics International Inc.

Aegera Therapeutics Inc.

ApopLogic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Genta Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation

Chromo Therapeutics Limited

Amgen Inc.

EntreMed Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Report Structure:

1. Apoptosis Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Apoptosis Market Landscape

4. Apoptosis Market Forces

5. Apoptosis Market Strategic Analysis

6. Apoptosis Market By Mechanism

7. Apoptosis Market By Drug Class

8. Apoptosis Market By Type of Disease Treatment

9. Apoptosis Market By Geography

10. Apoptosis Market Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

