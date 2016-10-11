OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be delivering remarks at the launch of the Carleton Shopify Bachelor of Computer Science Partnership program-a multi-year student internship that is the first of its kind in Canada.
Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2016 Time: 12:45 p.m. Location: Shopify - Cody's Cafe 150 Elgin Street, 6th Floor Ottawa, Ontario
