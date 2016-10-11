OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be delivering remarks at the launch of the Carleton Shopify Bachelor of Computer Science Partnership program-a multi-year student internship that is the first of its kind in Canada.

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2016 Time: 12:45 p.m. Location: Shopify - Cody's Cafe 150 Elgin Street, 6th Floor Ottawa, Ontario

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter: @MinisterISED

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



