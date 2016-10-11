BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2016) - LightSail Energy, a developer of sustainable energy technologies, today announced the launch of its innovative LightStore® high capacity gas transport module that incorporates state-of-the art carbon composite pressure vessels that are lightweight, yet low cost, allowing breakthrough economics in gas storage and transport -- the lowest gas transport cost per mile ever achieved.

The LightStore gas transport module comprises a modular 53-ft ISO 1496-3 compliant container, convenient one-touch operational controls, remote data capability and numerous safety features including innovative pressure vessel mounting systems, fire safety and emergency shut-offs. The LightStore module is ideal for economic storage of natural gas for vehicle refueling and power generation, and for transportation of large quantities of gas to locations where pipelines do not exist. The modularity and high capacity of LightStore can positively impact the economics of natural gas projects since each module allows transportation of up to half a million standard cubic foot of natural gas per truck load, which is up to 5 times more capacity than a steel tube trailer -- enough fuel to refuel a fleet of Class 8 trucks or keep a thousand homes warm in a cold winter day.

"The boom in U.S. natural gas production has led to historically low gas prices, driving widespread substitution of gas for other fossil fuels, resulting in safer, cleaner and cheaper energy solutions," said Dr. Stephen E. Crane, Co-Founder and CEO of LightSail Energy. "We are pleased to offer a high capacity gas transport solution that is economical and complies with the legal weight limit in most states."

"The LightStore pressure vessels incorporate dozens of innovations in design and processing, leading to class-leading capacity, light weight and low cost, while allowing fast refueling and discharge at extreme temperatures," said Dr. Neel Sirosh, Senior Vice President at LightSail. "LightStore vessels have been rigorously tested to ensure safety, performance and reliability to achieve ASME and DOT approvals." Tests included those prescribed by ASME Section X, which is the gold standard for stationary storage, ISO 11119-3, which is the established international standard for composite pressure vessels and ISO 11515, which is the latest global standard for large capacity vessels for bulk gas transportation. LightStore vessels are the first high capacity vessels in the world to meet the requirements of ISO 11515 for all-composite vessels, which includes very rigorous impact testing. LightSail currently manufactures LightStore vessels at their ASME certified facility in Berkeley, CA.

LightSail Energy (www.lightsail.com), located in Berkeley, California, develops grid-scale renewable compressed air energy storage solutions and manufactures low-cost, lightweight composite pressure vessels and systems for storage and transportation of various gases.

