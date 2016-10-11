sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 11.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.10.2016 | 22:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market Report On Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) 2016" report to their offering.

The Global Market Report on Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) provides comprehensive data on Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) global and regional markets including Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America

The report captures Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) market trends and pays close attention to Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci).

The report is broken into three main parts including manufacturing methods & technology development, market landscape & trend analysis, and distribution policy.

In the manufacturing methods & technology development section, the main manufacturing methods of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci) are introduced.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Brief Introduction of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 2: Product Identification

Chapter 3: Physical Properties

Chapter 4: Quality Specifications

Part 2: Manufacture Methods and Technology Development of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Introduction of Main Manufacture Methods

Chapter 2: Introduction of Patent Manufacture Methods

Chapter 3: New Progress on the Manufacture Technology

Part 3: Application of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Application Review

Chapter 2: End Products(Downstream Products) of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 3: New Applications of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Part 4: Production Situation of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Current Production Situation

Chapter 2: Manufacturers in China

Chapter 3: Manufacturers Outside of China

Chapter 4: Production Trend Analysis

Part 5: Market Situation of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Market Supply Status and Trend Forecast

Chapter 2: Downstream Consumer Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Supply and Demand Analysis and Forecast

Chapter 4: Price Analysis

Chapter 5: Import & Export Situation

Part 6: Distribution Policy of Piperazine, 1-Acetyl-4-(Hydroxy-Nno-Azoxy)- (9Ci)

Chapter 1: Market Size in Major Use Segments

Chapter 2: Major End Users

Chapter 3: Potential Users

Part 7: References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xksc59/global_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire