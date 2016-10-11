United States Terrazzo Market 2016 - Forecasts to 2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Terrazzo Market Analysis By Product (Cement, Epoxy, Sand Cushion, Bonded, Monolithic, Polyacrylate, Rustic), By Application (Educational, Commercial, Government Buildings, Transport) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The U.S. terrazzo market is expected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2024

Development of new generation flooring system, fully automatic concrete tile making, software development to design sustainable & customer-centric designs, and monitoring systems to enhance distribution & contracting services are some of the significant developments in the U.S. industry. The shift in consumption trend towards customized flooring system designs is also expected to drive the domestic market over the forecast period.

Technology is playing an important role across the value chain. From raw material to end-use customers, technological advancements are helping to upgrade the services, which in turn is expected to make customer service more effective and efficient in the near future.

Epoxy is the most widely used product segment and accounted for over 60% of total market volume in 2015. The product is limited to indoor application owing to environmental concerns, such as UV exposure, associated with the product. Rustic and polyacrylate, on the other hand, are recommended for outdoor areas as they are hard and can withstand adverse environmental conditions. Such factors are anticipated to balance the overall demand in the near future.

