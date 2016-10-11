NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - October 11, 2016) - IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE MKT: IEC) today confirmed a workforce reduction of approximately 73 full time employees at its Newark, NY facility.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO of IEC Electronics commented, "We continue to proactively manage our expense structure as we move through the turnaround. As an outsourced contract manufacturer, our workforce needs fluctuate commensurate with the demands of customer programs. To that end, we have seen a softening in our near term backlog as we look into early fiscal 2017, and have taken proactive steps to align our cost structure with a workforce reduction at our Newark, New York facility as was recently reported by a local media outlet. We remain confident about the long term prospects of the company and look forward to providing a further update in mid-December when we announce our fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results."

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics provides electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100C, ISO 13485, Nadcap and IPC QML. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

