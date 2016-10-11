Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that Richard O'Leary, the Company's current Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. This announcement comes as Alison A. Cornell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"Rich has been an accomplished financial leader for IFF and a trusted business partner to the entire Executive Committee for nearly a decade," said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His strong financial acumen, deep understanding of IFF's global business operations and ability to partner with our business leaders to improve overall company performance make him the clear choice to assume the CFO role. With this natural and seamless transition, the Board and I are confident that we have ensured continued focus on executing our Vision 2020 strategy to maximize shareholder value."

Mr. Fibig continued, "We thank Alison for her time with the organization and wish her the very best in her future pursuits."

Mr. O'Leary's career spans more than 30 years in key finance leadership roles where he was responsible for driving financial processes and controls to support growth, profitability and return on investment goals. Most recently, since July 2015, Mr. O'Leary has served as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, where he led a diverse global team overseeing all accounting functions. Previously, he served as IFF's Interim Chief Financial Officer from November 2014 to July 2015; Vice President and Corporate Controller from May 2009 to November 2014; Interim Chief Financial Officer from July 2008 to May 2009; and Vice President, Corporate Development from July 2007 to May 2009.

Before joining IFF, Mr. O'Leary spent 21 years at International Paper Company where he held finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility with assignments in Brazil, Belgium, France and the United States. Prior to International Paper Company, Rich was a Senior Auditor with Arthur Young Co. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Manhattan College.

