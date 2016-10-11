Synnex Corporation: Concentrix Wins Best Outsourcing Thought Leadership Award

Media Contact: Susan Wagy

Concentrix Wins Best Outsourcing Thought Leadership Award

Fremont, CA - Oct. 11, 2016 - Concentrix has been selected as the winner of the Best Outsourcing Thought Leadership (BOTL) award for Real World Use Case: Innovation by the Outsourcing Institute.

"This is a fantastic recognition for Concentrix to receive," said Concentrix President Chris Caldwell. "Winning for best practice in outsourcing thought leadership through our staff's innovation and capability is truly a testament of our ability to help clients reduce waste and improve business outcomes. We are tenacious in our pursuit of excellence and continually push for innovations to help our clients be more successful. Differentiation is one of our greatest strengths."

The BOTL Awards recognize companies based on their best practices, real world use cases and their innovation, creativity and client engagement. This is the second year in a row that Concentrix has been honored with BOTL Awards. Last year, Concentrix won in the categories of Visionary Thought Leadership and Best Practices.

"Concentrix used its Call Collector Tool (CCT) to capture and analyze agent average handle time (AHT) for a leading telecom operator. Implementation of CCT reduced AHT by 14%, reducing on average four wasted minutes per call, and resulting in savings of 23% or more than 6,500 required man-hours to handle the volume," stated the Outsourcing Institute. "These improvements saved the telecom provider $470,000 in a span of five months."

"We are delighted to present this year's BOTL Award to Concentrix for the exemplary work they have achieved in helping move its clients into the digital economy," said Frank Casale, founder of The Outsourcing Institute and producer of the BPO Innovations Conference. "We congratulate Concentrix and its high-performing service provider team for helping accelerate business outcomes, reducing costs, creating new revenue opportunities and redefining how work gets done."

Concentrix accepted this award at the Digital BPO Innovations Conference held in New York City on Thursday, October 6, 2016.

ABOUT CONCENTRIX: Different by Design

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across six continents. Our 90,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics, and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit www.concentrix.com (http://www.concentrix.com) to learn more.



About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation, is a leading business process services company, optimizing supply chains and providing outsourced services focused on customer relationship management. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in 26 countries around the world. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com (http://www.synnex.com).

